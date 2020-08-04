There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 3rd August, the HPSC has been notified of 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 26,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

35 are men / 10 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.