There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 3rd August, the HPSC has been notified of 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 26,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 35 are men / 10 are women
- 77% are under 45 years of age
- 31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 4 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.