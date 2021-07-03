By Dean Egan.
Health officials have confirmed another 448 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
42 people are in hospital with the virus, 14 of which are in ICU.
It comes as the five-day moving average of cases has risen by 34% in the past two weeks – it now stands at 413, compared to only 308 a fortnight ago.
Public health officials say the increase is driven by the Delta variant, which now accounts for about 70% of cases.
