By Dean Egan.

Health officials have confirmed another 448 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

42 people are in hospital with the virus, 14 of which are in ICU.

It comes as the five-day moving average of cases has risen by 34% in the past two weeks – it now stands at 413, compared to only 308 a fortnight ago.

Public health officials say the increase is driven by the Delta variant, which now accounts for about 70% of cases.

