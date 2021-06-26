By Dean Egan.

Health officials have confirmed 443 new cases of Covid-19 here.

There are 43 people currently in hospital with the virus, 13 of which are in ICU.

Meanwhile, Health officials say delaying the planned easing of restrictions by 3 or 4 weeks could allow a safer re-opening.

Indoor hospitality is due to resume on July 5th, with 50 people allowed to attend weddings.

NPHET is due to meet on Wednesday to consider the plans, amid concerns over the Delta variant.

Dr Nuala O’Connor from the Irish College of GPs, says delaying the next stage of easing restrictions is the safest option.