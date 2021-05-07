By Cillian Doyle.

434 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic this afternoon and 4 additional deaths.

In the South East,

Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford have all recorded less than 5 new cases of the virus each.

While Wexford has 8 new infections.

The 5-day moving average now stands at 416.

126 covid patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says next week’s reopening is a very positive sign and a testament to the hard work of most people in suppressing the virus.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population is 129.7.