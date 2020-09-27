There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,802 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 26 September, the HPSC has been notified of 430 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 34,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 222 are men / 208 are women

· 72% are under 45 years of age

· 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 59 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 212 cases are in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 23 in Galway, 16 in Louth, 15 in Monaghan, 12 in Clare, 12 in Meath, 9 in Cavan, 8 in Roscommon, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Limerick, 5 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 23 cases in 9 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As we start into this new week, I am asking every household across the country to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.

“We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.

“For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person. For people living in these and all other counties, assume that COVID-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly.”