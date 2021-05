By Cillian Doyle.

425 new cases of Covid-19 and 4 additional deaths have been confirmed this afternoon.

Of the deaths notified today, 1 occurred in January, 1 in February and 2 occurred in May.

The 5-day moving average now stands at 417 while there are over 1.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered as of May 11th.

1,408,105 people have received their first dose of a vaccine while 514,808 people have received their second.