By Cillian Doyle.

407 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

93 patients with the virus are in Irish hospitals with 34 in ICU.

No death statistics have been released since the cyber attack on the HSE and the Department for Health in May.

As of midnight, Tuesday 1 June, we are reporting 407* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 34 in ICU. 93 in hospital. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 2, 2021