By Cillian Doyle.

This weekend marks a year since the first case of Covid-19 was identified in Ireland.

Figures compiled by the Department of Health for the Irish Independent shows each counties death rate per 100,000 people along with how many cases and Covid-19 related deaths.

Cavan’s death toll from Covid-19 per population is the highest in the country (120.)

In the South East, Wexford has the highest death rate in the region per 100,000 population with 83.5

Carlow’s death rate is 80.8, Waterdord’s is 79.2, Kilkenny’s is 69.5, while Tipperary’s death rate is 43.9.

Meanwhile, Sligo has the lowest rate of Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 of population.

Carlow:

Confirmed cases of Covid-19: 2,611

Covid-19 deaths: 46

Kilkenny:

Confirmed cases of Covid-19: 3,378

Covid-19 deaths: 69

Tipperary:

Confirmed cases of Covid-19: 4,874

Covid-19 deaths: 70

Waterford:

Confirmed cases of Covid-19: 5,139

Covid-19 deaths: 92

Wexford:

Confirmed cases of Covid-19: 6,489

Covid-19 deaths: 125