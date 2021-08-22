By Megan O’Brien

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny that has left a boy in serious condition.

The 4 year old pedestrian was struck by the car and was removed to St. Lukes Hospital by ambulance on the 15th of August at approximately 7:50pm.

He has since been transferred Temple Street Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí are now asking anyone who may have passed the scene on Station Road, particularly those with dash cam footage to contact Thomastown Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.