By Dean Egan.

4 out of the 5 South East counties are affected by a rainfall and thunderstorm warning later today.

The status yellow alert covers Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Tipperary.

It will run from 2 o’clock this afternoon until 10 o’clock tonight.

Met Eireann’s warning of heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms and localised flooding.