By Dean Egan.

Waterford Council IS urging people not to use inflatable devices on open water.

Four people were rescued from the water in Bonmahon yesterday evening.

Lifeguards rescued the individuals from an inflatable after they got into difficulty.

The devices were banned by the local authority in the past year.

Successful rescue carried out on Bonmahon beach this evening by our lifeguards. Four adults on an inflatable brought safely to shore. INFLATABLES OF ANY DESCRIPTION SHOULD NEVER BE USED ON OPEN WATER — Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) July 21, 2021