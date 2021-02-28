9 in 10 adults in the South East agree that the environment is a valuable asset for the people of Ireland.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency which also found 3 in 5 adults used less fuel for transport during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report highlights that 84% of people felt access to nature was important for their mental and physical health in 2020.

Speaking to Beat News, Niamh Hatchel from the EPA explains:

‘Nature really became an escape and a real asset to help us mentally and physically.’

‘It’s that small connection that people realise that this is on our doorstep, it’s beautiful, there are lots of beautiful things around and it’s enjoyable.’

‘The survey found that people cycled more, they walked more and that people shopped local, which is also important.’