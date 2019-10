4 Gardaí were injured while on duty in Waterford this morning.

They were dealing with a Public Order disturbance in the Bridge Street area of the city.

4 Gardaí were bitten in the arms as they tried to arrest a man – they were also kicked and had their lives threatened.

A 33 year old man was arrested and is in custody at Waterford Garda Station.

The 4 Gardaí – 3 men and 1 woman – attended UHW for treatment, and have since been discharged.