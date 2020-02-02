Gardaí in Waterford city attended a 5 vehicle road traffic collision involving 4 cars and a sulky on the Ballytruckle Road, this morning at approximately 11:45am.
The sulky is believed to have struck the 4 other vehicles including 2 parked cars.
— Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 2, 2020
No one was injured during the incident and the horse involved was taken by Waterford Animal Welfare.
No arrests made and inquiries ongoing.