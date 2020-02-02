Gardaí in Waterford city attended a 5 vehicle road traffic collision involving 4 cars and a sulky on the Ballytruckle Road, this morning at approximately 11:45am.

The sulky is believed to have struck the 4 other vehicles including 2 parked cars.

An image of one of the vehicles damaged in today's incident. pic.twitter.com/zfjy5PyfzD — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 2, 2020

No one was injured during the incident and the horse involved was taken by Waterford Animal Welfare.

No arrests made and inquiries ongoing.