By Cillian Doyle.

Four people have been arrested in Tipperary following the seizure of a number of weapons and drugs.

It happened at 7am this morning where ten houses in Clonmel were searched which led to the discovery of €18,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis herb and amphetamines.

Two suspected imitation firearms and an assortment of weapons such as slash hooks were also recovered.

Three men and a woman in her late teens were arrested following the seizures.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The operation was conducted by Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drug Unit with the assistance of local uniform and detective Gardaí, the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, Armed Support Units and Regional Dog Unit.

Members of the Defence Forces also assisted Gardaí in carrying out a number of the searches.