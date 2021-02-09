Social media companies are being criticised for not enforcing age limits on their apps.

82 per cent of children across the South East aged between eight and 12 are signed up to social media accounts, compared to 65 per cent last year, according to new research.

The study found social media use by children has surged during Covid-19 lockdowns.

That’s despite minimum age limits of 13 years old applying on the most well-known platforms.

“The internet is a great source for things like learning, education, connectivity and fun, but with that there’s also dangers” said Eoin Clarke, managing director of Switcher.ie speaking to Beat News, who outline what dangers to keep in mind when a child has online access.

“Some of those headline dangers would be cyber bullying, inappropriate content, online grooming and sharing of information.”

However, Clarke says the internet can be a safe and enjoyable place for children, once parents and guardians teach them to be safe online.

“One of the starting points is to talk to your child about online safety.

“If you’re placing your child in a car, the first thing you’d do is to put on their seatbelt to protect them, and you need to protect them online as well.”