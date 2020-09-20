There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 19 September, the HPSC has been notified of 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 32,933* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 172 are men / 224 are women

· 70% are under 45 years of age

· 26% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 58 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 241 cases are in Dublin, 36 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 12 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Monaghan, 7 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 27 cases spread across 11 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.