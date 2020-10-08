There were 395 new clusters of Covid-19 in private households last week.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), it is 46 more than the previous week.

There were also 12 new clusters linked to schools, and 31 cases in meat plants – compared to only 15 the week before.

Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson, Matt Carthy, says that increase is concerning:

“The issues pertaining to meat factories continue to persist and unfortunately we have not got the level of information that would put minds at ease.

“Clearly we need to ensure that we have the assurances that the test and tracing operations and inspections processes within the meat factories are robust.”

Based on the most recent data from the HPSC, from the period of September 22nd to October 5th there were 5,543 cases reported.

The current 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 in the Republic is 116.4 with a total 2,382 cases associated with clusters.

Nursing homes

There are also currently five nursing homes across the country with 20 or more Covid-19 cases.

31 cases were reported in a nursing home in Laois recently, as well as a nursing home in Donegal which reported 30 cases.

Concerns are being raised about the disease reentering these settings after almost half of deaths linked to the disease happened in the facilities in the first wave.

According to the latest HPSC report there are currently 31 open clusters in nursing homes.

Over the period of September 22nd to October 5th, 3,167 cases were associated with a close contact with a confirmed a case. A further 1,428 cases during that period were associated with community transmission.

Close to 25 per cent of all cases during that period were in 15-24-year-olds. In total 1405 cases were reported in that age group followed by 25-34-year-olds who accounted for 989 cases,