38 former TDs have received payments of at least one million euro since February’s general election.

They’ve got an average of over €28,000 each.

18 TDs retired at February’s general election and 35 failed to get re-elected.

They’re eligible for lump sums and termination payments if they’d had at least six months’ continuous service, or didn’t subsequently become a senator, MEP or full-time government staff member.

Most former TDs would be eligible a lump sum of about €16,000 and up to 12 monthly termination payments, of 75% or 50% of their previous salary.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 38 former TDs had received a total of nearly €1.1m in lump sums or termination payments by April 14th.

Fianna Fáil’s Eugene Murphy lost his seat in February but doesn’t get these payments because he’s since become a senator.

But he thinks his colleagues deserve the money.

Some TDs haven’t claimed their entitlement yet, while others aren’t eligible.