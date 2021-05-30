There have been 374 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health has said.

There are currently 99 patients in hospital with the disease, of whom 35 are in intensive care units.

Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update, as a result of the HSE cyber attack.

The update comes after the chief medical officer hit out at scenes of “enormous crowds” gathered in Dublin city centre on Saturday night.

Dr Tony Holohan said it was what the country “does not need” after making so much progress pushing down cases of Covid-19.

He was reacting on Twitter to crowds in the South Great George’s Street area.

Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area. Enormous crowds- like a major open air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) May 29, 2021

Dr Holohan said he had driven into the city centre to collect someone from work at 8.15pm, and was “absolutely shocked” by what he had seen.

“Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area,” he tweeted.

“Enormous crowds – like a major open air party.

“This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.”

Coronavirus regulations remain in place across Ireland, however the country is looking forward to imminent relaxations.

From June 2nd, hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation will be able to reopen as well as outdoor service in bars and restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

On Friday night Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that while the end of the pandemic was “within our grasp”, he urged the public to “remain vigilant against the terrible virus”.