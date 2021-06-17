By Cillian Doyle.

A further 373 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by NPHET.

As of midnight, Wednesday 16 June, we are reporting 373* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 18 in ICU. 54 in hospital. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 17, 2021

54 patients are in hospital with the virus.

The number of patients receiving intensive care now stands at 18.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan stated that things are looking up:

“We are now experiencing near elimination of COVID-19 in the vaccinated population. For the 50-65’s who are in the process of receiving protection from full vaccination, incidence is dropping. Incidence is also reducing in most age groups, showing commendable compliance with public health measures as the vaccination programme is rolled out to more and more people.”

“If you are fully vaccinated you can safely resume normal life – meeting other fully vaccinated people from up to two households indoors without masks or social distancing, and meeting unvaccinated people from one other household indoors and without masks. Those of us awaiting vaccination should continue to wash/sanitize hands regularly, manage contacts, avoid crowds, wear masks where appropriate and socialise outdoors.”