By Dean Egan.

Gardai in Wexford are questioning a man in connection to the seizure of 37 kilos of cannabis at Rosslare Port.

The discovery was made on a truck arriving from mainland Europe yesterday afternoon.

The drugs worth €740,000 were seized as a result of a joint operation between Gardai and Revenue and Customs.

A man in his 30s was arrested – he’s being held at Wexford Garda Station.