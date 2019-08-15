36 primary schools have been selected for a hot meals pilot scheme.

It is a new initiative from the Department of Social Protection to provide a hot lunch to students on a daily basis.

The Hot School Meals Pilot Project was first revealed by the Social Protection Minister as part of the Budget last year.

It will see hot meals provided to primary school children in 36 schools from September.

It comes after 250 students from Our Lady Of Lourdes National School in Inchicore in Dublin took part in a trial at the start of this year, to assess if the project would work.

The Department of Social Protection says a mix of DEIS and non-DEIS schools in both urban and rural areas make up those which were selected.

Over 6,600 students are set to benefit from the scheme, with schools expected to provide a menu choice of two different meals a day along with vegetarian and vegan options.