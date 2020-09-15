357 further cases have of Covid-19 have been confirmed, on a day when the government announced its ‘Living with Covid’ roadmap to the country.

12 of these cases have been confirmed in Waterford, coming two days after 22 cases were confirmed in the Déise.

Meanwhile five further cases have been announced in Tipperary, while Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford are all on a list in which a further 32 cases are located.

218 cases have been confirmed in Dublin, while there three further people have sadly lost their life with the virus.

Cabinet ministers are to restrict their movements and the Dail have been suspended after the Health Minister began to feel unwell earlier today.

Stephen Donnelly is to contact his GP to begin the process of being tested.

The Ceann Comhairle announced that the Dail will be adjourned until next Tuesday.

Earlier today the governments roadmap for living with covid was unveiled.