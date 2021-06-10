Photo thanks to Fiachra Ó Céilleachair

Pictured from left to right at the HSE’s Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny: Kate Cassidy (General Manager, Covid-19 Vaccination Roll Out, HSE/South East Community Healthcare), Dr. Ronan Tynan (Vaccination Team, HSE’s Kilkenny Vaccination Centre), Angela O’ Sullivan of Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny (recipient of the 35,000th vaccine at the centre) and Niamh Lacey (Manager, HSE’s Kilkenny Vaccination Centre and Business Manager for Unscheduled Care, St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny).

By Cillian Doyle.

HSE staff at Kilkenny’s Covid-19 vaccination centre at The Hub, Cillín Hill administered their 35,000th vaccine today.

Angela O’Sullivan of Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny received jab number 35,000 at the centre.

Vaccination Centres, such as the one located in The Hub in Cillín Hill, Kilkenny and the Barrow Centre in IT Carlow, have operated in addition to locations such as hospitals, residential care centres and GP surgeries during the rollout.

The Vaccination Centres came on stream, as needed, from late March/early April – in the South East, at locations in Carlow, Clonmel, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny and Waterford.