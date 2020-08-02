35 incidents of sexual assault and harassment have been reported to Universities and Institutes of Technology over the last three years.

According to the Sunday Times, a recent survey of 6,000 people has found that one in three female third level students and one in eight males claims they were raped in college.

Earlier this year, nine colleges across the country including Trinity and NUIG signed up to an €80,000 online system to report incidents.

It will allow students to make anonymous reports of sexual assault and harassment.