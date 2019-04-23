The cause of death of a 34-year old man in Co. Waterford has been declared as caffeine toxicity.

Krystzof Golczyk with an address on Park Road in the city died suddenly on 30th April 2018 with no sign of foul play.

The Waterford News and Star reports the man had consumed caffeine tablets and a high level of amphetamine was found in his toxicology report.

His roommates told Gardai they had heard the man getting sick the night before.

Golczyk had taken caffeine tablets and protein shakes the night before he was found dead in his apartment.

Dr Nigam Shah, Consultant Pathologist at University Hospital Waterford, declared there were no signs of trauma to Golczyk’s body however caffeine levels above the level that can cause death and amphetamines were present.

He noted the levels of the two could have caused a sudden abnormal rhythm of the heart.