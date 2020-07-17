34 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by health authorities here today.

3 more people with the virus have also lost their lives.

It brings the death toll to 1,752 and the total number of cases is 25,730 .

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “COVID-19 is extremely infectious. It wants to spread, but it needs people to come into contact with each other to do so.

“All of the measures that we have been talking about for many months now are so important; physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding large crowds – are all actions each of us can take to cut the chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks.

“It now depends on the actions we take as individuals, as to whether this virus gets an opportunity to spread through our communities. Continue to follow the public health advice, know the risks, know the symptoms and stay safe.”