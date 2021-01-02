A further 3,394 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening with 4 additional.

It’s the highest daily figure of new cases recorded in Ireland.

In the South East,

Wexford has recorded the highest number of new cases in the region with 103.

Kilkenny has 87, Waterford has 67, Tipperary has 59 while Carlow has 41 new infections of the virus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,252 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU.

There has been 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.