The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

31 of these deaths occurred in February and 2 in January.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.

There has been a total of 3,980* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 15th February, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 211,113** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

373 are male/ 366 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

Across the South East, Waterford recorded 37 new cases, Wexford 23, Tipperary 17, Carlow 13 and Kilkenny 8 additional cases.

As of 8am today, 861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 13th February, 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

176,926 people have received their first dose

91,625 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.