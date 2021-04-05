By Cillian Doyle.

No new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded today with an additional 320 new confirmed cases of the virus.

There has been a total of 4,718 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland while the total of cases nationwide now stands at 238,466.

As of April 2nd, 923,878 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

655,292 people have received their first dose while 268,586 people have received their second.

The health service is on course to give the millionth dose within the next few days.

It’s after a new daily record of over 30,000 was set on Good Friday.

Yesterday evening, Paul Reid confirmed some 930,000 jabs have now been given – 120,000 of them in the space of seven days.

Yesterday, Good Friday, we had one of our highest days so far for the vaccine administration. We'll have well over 900,000 completed by this weekend. During next week, we'll have administered over 1M doses. April & May will see the programme scale up further again @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 3, 2021