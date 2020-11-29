There are calls for stricter laws and sentencing following the seizure of 32 dogs last week.

Investigations are continuing after 32 dogs and 4 horses were discovered at a puppy farm in Baldoyle in Dublin.

Among the uncovered dogs were Chihuahuas, Jack Russells and Pugs.

Gardai investigating illegal puppy farms say the dogs rescued are believed to be worth €150,000.

All are now in the care of rescue agencies and no arrests have been made.

Barbara Bent from Waterford SPCA say’s ‘there’s no deterrent currently if you steal a much loved pet you’re charged as if you stolen a loaf of bread’ adding that ‘it’s totally unbalanced.’

Bent also said stricter laws need to be enforced as ‘penalties do not befit the crime’ adding that Waterford SPCA ‘would like to see the fines increased, the possibility of a jail sentence for some of these people and it’s crucially important that we have stringer enforcement of the legislation we have.’