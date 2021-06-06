Cate McCurry, PA

An additional 313 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health as of midnight on Saturday.

There are now 70 people with the virus in hospital, 27 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

The number of people in hospital is the lowest rate noted since September 16th, while ICU levels have not dropped to today’s level since December 26th.

Meanwhile, latest figures show the State has now administered more than three million vaccine doses.

It means more than half of the adult population has had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes as those over the age of 40 are now able to register to have their vaccine.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly posted a video on Twitter thanking health care staff working in vaccine centres on the bank holiday weekend.

“Because of your incredible work we are hitting three million doses of vaccine administered,” Mr Donnelly said.

“It’s an amazing achievement and everybody involved deserves huge thanks, huge praise and huge recognition.

“We’ve had a huge response from everyone who is eligible for a vaccine so far.

“For everyone who isn’t yet eligible, let me promise you, let me assure you that we are doing everything we can to make sure that you get an option for a vaccine as soon as possible.

“We are getting them out the doors as they come in and we will get to you as soon as possible.”

On Monday, a number of restrictions will be lifted which will see further reopening of the economy across the state.

Around 4,000 pubs will reopen as outdoor hospitality returns.

Gyms, swimming pools and cinemas will also open their doors to the public for the first time in six months.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said the Government is acting “cautiously” and “safely” as possible.

“At the same time allowing businesses to reopen, to get people back to work, that is our focus. We will constantly be monitoring this,” Ms Naughton told RTE.

“We don’t know where this virus is going to be in the next few weeks and months, so we need to be prepared for that.

“From tomorrow there will be outdoor seating across the country where people can enjoy that outdoor summer.”

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin said that while the Covid-19 virus is a serious illness, there are “only 74 people in hospital” with coronavirus.

“You could fit all the people with Covid in the state on a single double decker bus and yet the Government have said they won’t open pubs and restaurants for another month,” he added.