By Cillian Doyle.

31 people across the South East are waiting for a hospital bed today.

Figures from nurses show 230 patients in Ireland are on trolleys and in overflow areas of wards.

The highest figure in the region is 13 people at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny.

It’s followed by 7 in UHW, 6 in South Tipperary General and there are 5 people waiting for a bed at Wexford General.