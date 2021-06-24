By Cillian Doyle.

304 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department for Health in the Republic this evening.

As of midnight, Wednesday 23rd June, we are reporting 304* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 13 in ICU. 47 in hospital. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 24, 2021

47 patients are being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals today.

The figure has increased by eight in the space of 48 hours.

13 Covid patients are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile,

38% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

3.8 million vaccines have now been administered with one dose given to two-thirds of adults.

For the past two days, 54 thousand vaccines have been administered.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says vaccines are winning, but the fight against covid-19 is not over yet.

We've now 3.8M vaccines administered with approx 66% of adult population had a 1st dose & 38% fully vaccinated. 54,000 administered in each of the past two days. 92,000 dose 2s Astrazeneca done last week & same for this week. Vaccines are winning but it's not over yet. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 24, 2021