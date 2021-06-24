By Cillian Doyle.

304 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department for Health in the Republic this evening.

47 patients are being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals today.


The figure has increased by eight in the space of 48 hours.

13 Covid patients are in intensive care units.

Meanwhile,

38% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

3.8 million vaccines have now been administered with one dose given to two-thirds of adults.

For the past two days, 54 thousand vaccines have been administered.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says vaccines are winning, but the fight against covid-19 is not over yet.

