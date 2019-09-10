Staff that work in Dawn Meat, Grannagh in Co. Waterford have been temporarily laid-off.

300 staff members were given the news today and Dawn Meats say that more staff may be laid off at other plants due to the ongoing protests.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, commented at a seminar this afternoon and said that Meat Industry Ireland’s failure to engage in talks will have a serious impact on the beef industry, which could result in its complete closure.

He said all parties involved need to reflect that unilateral action on either side could make situation worse.

Farmers are currently being denied the opportunity to sell their animals and along with the disputes, new closures and staff lay-offs, up to 40 knackeries have also been closed across the country today.

More to follow…