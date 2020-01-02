A 30 year old man has been refused bail following a court appearance in Waterford today, in relation to a shooting that happened on December 23rd.

The incident that occurred outside a shop on the Carrickpherish road on December 23rd, left a 44 year old man in a critical condition.

On Friday December 27th, Gavin Ryan of Mount Suir apartments appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court, and was charged with possession of a firearm, with intent to endanger life.

He was refused bail at today’s hearing, and Judge Kevin Staunton remanded Mr Ryan in custody to appear before the court again on the 14th of January.