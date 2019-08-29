The number of people sleeping in tents in Dublin has risen by almost 30% in the past five months.

That’s according to Inner City Helping Homeless which has lined dozens of tents up outside Dublin City Council offices this morning to highlight the issue.

This morning, the group held a protest outside Dublin City Council offices on Wood Quay where dozens of tents were lined up on the path to highlight the issue.

On Monday night, the charity observed 238 people sleeping rough in Dublin, the highest number ever recorded.

ICHH says that 45% of those that sleep rough stay in tents because many feel it’s safer than a hostel.

It says that the number of people sleeping in tents has risen by 28% in the past five months.

It advises that a multi-approach is needed to help rough sleepers including drug rehab facilities and mental health programmes.