Irish outsourcing company, Zevas Communications are set to expand their operations into County Waterford with a significant injection of jobs to the town of Dungarvan.

Due to COVID challenges in urban centres, this plan has been fast tracked and are now ready to launch the first hub in Dungarvan, with 30 jobs to be created.

Zevas plans to open further hubs in regional towns across the country.

“We developed this concept with a view to being able to scale in tandem with our global

clients. The approach, though very powerful, is a simple one, we take the job to the talent in

the community” explains John O’Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer with Zevas.

The vastly experienced COO continues by saying;

“The demand for our services continues to steadily grow. As we service client needs all

across Europe, North America and Asia, we are excited to add to our team and we feel

non-urban hubs are an excellent way to access top talent”

“We pride ourselves on being both progressive and nimble. Having successfully executed a

move to 100% cloud, we are now essentially limitless in our opportunities” comments David

Cashman, Chief Commercial Officer at Zevas.

A resident of Dungarvan, Cashman is committed to finding the best talent possible.

“Dungarvan is full of potential, this something we want to harness. At Zevas, we are

characterized by our people, they are firmly our No 1 strength, I’m looking forward to adding

to this talented team. We have big plans and I’m excited for what we can do in the South

East.”

Zevas Communications currently employ in excess of 200 people and are a proud Enterprise

Ireland Client. Zevas will continue to maintain their existing presence in their Cork City HQ.