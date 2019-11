Gardaí in Carlow rescued 3 puppies last night.

They’re currently being cared for by members of Unit B at Carlow Garda Station.

Can you help identify their owners?

These 3 puppies we're located in Carlow Town tonight. Members of Unit B in Carlow Garda Station are currently caring for them & we would love to find the owner(s) /find them a home! Please contact us if you have any information on (059)9131505@gardainfo pic.twitter.com/J9TectAdYs — CarlowGardai (@CarlowGardai) November 15, 2019