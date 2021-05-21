By Cillian Doyle.

Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision in Co. Tipperary.

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 8am this morning on the Templemore/Rathdowney Road at Clonmore.

Three people have been taken to hospital, the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Gardaí and Fire Services are currently at the scene and are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.