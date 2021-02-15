By Cillian Doyle.

Revenue Officers at Rosslare Europort has seized approximately 3 million cigarettes today.

The tobacco products, branded ‘L&M’, have a retail value of almost €2.1 million.

The illegal cigarettes were discovered when a polish registered lorry and trailer was stopped by Revenue officers coming off a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The cigarettes represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €1.6 million.

A Polish national in his thirties was questioned and investigations are ongoing.