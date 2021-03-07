By Cillian Doyle.

A further 525 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland with 3 additional deaths.

1 death occurred in March and 1 in January.

In the South East,

Tipperary has 18 new cases, the highest case figure in the region.

Wexford has 14 new infections, Carlow has 9, Waterford has 8 while Kilkenny has less than 5 new cases.

There has been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in the last 24 hours.

Latest figures show 423 people with the virus are being treated in Irish hospitals.

There are 103 patients in intensive care units – with 14 admissions since yesterday.