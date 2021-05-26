Three people have been arrested after two young boys missing from Northern Ireland for nearly a fortnight were found in Tipperary.

Five year old Patrick Horvath and his brother Fabricio, who’s eight, had been last seen in Belfast on May 14th.

They’ve since been returned home after being located safe and well in the Thurles area yesterday afternoon.

Two women, in their 50s and 30s, and a man in his 40s have since been arrested.

They’re currently being detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations.