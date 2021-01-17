A further 2,944 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening and 13 additional deaths.

In the South East,

Waterford has 129 new cases of the virus, the highest case figure in the region.

Tipperary has 56 new infections, Wexford has 43, Kilkenny has 42 while Carlow has 20 new cases.

As of 2pm today, 1,928 COVID-19 patients are in Irish hospitals, of which 195 are in ICU.

68 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 1487.9.