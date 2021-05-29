Kevin Galvin

There are 29 homeless children in the South-East, as part of 15 families living in emergency accommodation across the five counties.

It’s as the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has released its latest Monthly Homelessness Report for April 2021.

Seven adults over the age of 65 are also accessing emergency accommodation through their local housing authorities, among 175 across the region without a home – accounting for 3% of the national total.

Waterford has the highest number accessing emergency accommodation with 57, while Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary all have 32 people without a home using the service, and Wexford has 22.

127 of those are male, with 48 females, while 26 of those are aged between 18 and 24.

The majority (131) are currently in ‘Supported Temporary Accommodation’ which includes hostels, with onside professional support, while 44 are in ‘Private Emergency Accommodation’ which includes hotels, B&Bs and other residential facilities that are used on an emergency basis.