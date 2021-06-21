There’s has been a concerning increase in the transmission of the Delta variant in Ireland, according to the chief medical officer.

Dr Tony Holohan says it’s estimated the Delta strain of Covid-19 accounts for up to 20 per cent of cases reported in the last week.

It comes as 284 further cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health tonight.

53 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 13 of those patients in intensive care.

The ICU figures stand at their lowest level since mid-September.