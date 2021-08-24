By Cillian Doyle.

There are 27 people on trolleys in South East hospitals today.

That’s according to the latest trolley watch figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Wexford General Hospital has the highest total with 10, followed closely by St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with 9.

There are six people on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford, while South-Tipperary General Hospital has two patients without beds.

All 27 patients across the regions are on trolleys in emergency departments.

There are 255 patients on trolleys in total across the country, with 307 Covid patients in the nation’s hospitals today.