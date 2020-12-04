A further six deaths and an additional 265 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

There has now been a total of 2,086 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

With tonight’s figures, there has also now been 73,491 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are currently 239 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 27 people in ICU.

Of the cases notified today, the Department of Health said: 133 are men and 131 are women, 66 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

In terms of the location of today’s cases: 84 are in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

In the South East Tipperary has 10 new cases – the highest in the region.

There are 5 in Kilkenny.

While Waterford, Wexford and Carlow have confirmed less than 5 new infections each this evening.