Gardai are appealing for information after a crash in Co Tipperary yesterday in which a motorcyclist was killed.

The crash between two motorcycles and a tractor with a trailer happened on the N74 at Moatequarter, Kilfeacle at around 5pm yesterday.

A 25-year-old male motorcyclist was killed at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The second motorcyclist, a 33 year old man, was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The tractor driver, a 21 year old man was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 – 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.